LINKA (LINKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. LINKA has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00660221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00084525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00036963 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

