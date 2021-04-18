Livenodes Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001564 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003166 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

