Loki (LOKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,117.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.00 or 0.03839083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.00475864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $898.47 or 0.01630111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00561645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00566335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00408817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

