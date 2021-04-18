L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

LRLCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

L’Oréal stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

