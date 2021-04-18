Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 135 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $269.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.