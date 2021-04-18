Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.