Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

