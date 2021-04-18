Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of A opened at $134.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.