Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $181.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

LOW stock opened at $208.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 286,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,433,000 after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

