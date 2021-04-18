Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.25. 6,359,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $205.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

