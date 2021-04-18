LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

