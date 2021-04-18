LPL Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,354,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 558,501 shares of company stock worth $11,480,365.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

