LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,446 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $117,000.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

