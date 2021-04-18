M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $61.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,096.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 513,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,891. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

