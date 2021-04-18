Maecenas (ART) Trading 55.9% Lower This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 44.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $4,604.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.00682516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038985 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.