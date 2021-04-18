Maincoin (MNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $99,113.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $99,113.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00679822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00038589 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

