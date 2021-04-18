Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Get Marston's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.