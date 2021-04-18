Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 4,247 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

UPS stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

