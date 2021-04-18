Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 3,882 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $342.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

