Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 8,660 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

