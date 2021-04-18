Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.