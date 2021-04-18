MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective raised by Truist from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $23,681,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

