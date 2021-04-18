Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 64,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

