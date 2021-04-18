Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

MRK stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

