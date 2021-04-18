MetaHash Market Cap Tops $111.30 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $111.30 million and $6.67 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00708152 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $54,868.17 or 0.99831951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.87 or 0.00840372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,666,638,904 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,399,588 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

