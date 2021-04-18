Metronome (MET) Price Tops $3.29 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $38.24 million and approximately $206,122.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

