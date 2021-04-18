Michael Richard Feldschuh Buys 4,200 Shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $43,386.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DXR stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Daxor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

