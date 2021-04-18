Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $259.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.