Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $337.03 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $337.03 or 0.00606765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $31.95 million and $285,358.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00715815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,386.31 or 0.99714730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.41 or 0.00852307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 94,799 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.