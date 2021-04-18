Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MFG opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

