MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of MMA Capital worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MMA Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MMAC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.