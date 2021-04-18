Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

