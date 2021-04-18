Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $242.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the highest is $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,035,605.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $89,194,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.62. 322,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.80. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $173.58 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

