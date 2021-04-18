Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

