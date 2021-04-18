Morgan Stanley Has $16.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.92% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

IWL stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

