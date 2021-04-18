Morgan Stanley Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

