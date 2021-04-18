Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 128.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Lightspeed POS worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,731,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

LSPD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

