Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

