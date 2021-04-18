Morgan Stanley Sells 201,015 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 141,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

