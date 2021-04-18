Morgan Stanley Sells 46,279 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Hexcel worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,170,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after buying an additional 648,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.