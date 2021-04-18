Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.89. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRAAY shares. Mizuho lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

