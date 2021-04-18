N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $133.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.