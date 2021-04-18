N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VIS stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

