N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

