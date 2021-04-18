N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $95.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

