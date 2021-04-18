N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $147.12 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $117.37 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

