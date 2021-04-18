Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

