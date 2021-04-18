Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

