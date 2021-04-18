Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

