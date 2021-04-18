Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.71. 101,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.